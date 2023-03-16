comscore Rainbow Wahine will have their work cut out for them in facing LSU | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine will have their work cut out for them in facing LSU

  • By Tyler Harden Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii fans celebrated the team’s win over UC Santa Barbara for the women’s Big West title on Saturday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii fans celebrated the team’s win over UC Santa Barbara for the women’s Big West title on Saturday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS LSU guard Angel Reese was honored as an All-American by the Associated Press on Wednesday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    LSU guard Angel Reese was honored as an All-American by the Associated Press on Wednesday.

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team is coming off a confidence-boosting win in the Big West Conference championship game over UC Santa Barbara, but that win cannot blind the Rainbow Wahine from the task ahead in March Madness. Read more

