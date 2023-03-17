comscore Scott Greenwood: Focuses on law enforcement reform and civil rights | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
5 Questions With ... | Editorial

Scott Greenwood: Focuses on law enforcement reform and civil rights

  • Today
  • Updated 8:21 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Scott Greenwood - at ACLU.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Scott Greenwood - at ACLU.

Your background with the ACLU is both deep and longstanding. What is your relationship with the national organization, and with ACLU Hawaii? Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Should limu kala be state seaweed?

Scroll Up