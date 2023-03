Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Restaurants were left out of gun-free places (“Council OKs gun-free places,” Star-Advertiser, March 16). These establishments are frequented by families and should be gun-free zones.

If I go into a restaurant and see someone who is carrying a gun, I’d turn around and walk out. If I was sitting at a table, I would stand up — even if I hadn’t finished my meal — pay my bill and walk out.

All stares will be focused on the person carrying a gun. You may imagine what they are thinking, making dining all the more uncomfortable. There may be instances when someone approaches the gun-toting individual and provokes a confrontation, and suddenly all hell breaks loose.

This isn’t the Wild West. I’m not against guns, but I am against Bill 57.

John Keala

Waianae

