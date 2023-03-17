Editorial | Off the News Off The News: $2.85 million closure in Kealoha case Today Updated 8:33 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The City Council has given closure, finally, to Gerard Puana, the victim in Louis and Katherine Kealoha’s twisted public corruption scheme. On Wednesday, the Council approved, 9-0, a settlement of $2.85 million with Puana, who had sued the city for the harm done him by Louis, Honolulu’s former police chief, and Katherine, a former deputy prosecutor and Puana’s niece. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The City Council has given closure, finally, to Gerard Puana, the victim in Louis and Katherine Kealoha’s twisted public corruption scheme. On Wednesday, the Council approved, 9-0, a settlement of $2.85 million with Puana, who had sued the city for the harm done him by Louis, Honolulu’s former police chief, and Katherine, a former deputy prosecutor and Puana’s niece. The notorious couple was convicted of using the resources of their public offices to frame Puana for the theft of their mailbox, in order to cover their own misdeeds. Previous Story Off The News: Should limu kala be state seaweed?