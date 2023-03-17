Off The News: $2.85 million closure in Kealoha case

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The City Council has given closure, finally, to Gerard Puana, the victim in Louis and Katherine Kealoha’s twisted public corruption scheme. On Wednesday, the Council approved, 9-0, a settlement of $2.85 million with Puana, who had sued the city for the harm done him by Louis, Honolulu’s former police chief, and Katherine, a former deputy prosecutor and Puana’s niece.

The notorious couple was convicted of using the resources of their public offices to frame Puana for the theft of their mailbox, in order to cover their own misdeeds.