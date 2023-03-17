comscore Off The News: $2.85 million closure in Kealoha case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: $2.85 million closure in Kealoha case

  • Today
  • Updated 8:33 p.m.

The City Council has given closure, finally, to Gerard Puana, the victim in Louis and Katherine Kealoha’s twisted public corruption scheme. On Wednesday, the Council approved, 9-0, a settlement of $2.85 million with Puana, who had sued the city for the harm done him by Louis, Honolulu’s former police chief, and Katherine, a former deputy prosecutor and Puana’s niece. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Should limu kala be state seaweed?

Scroll Up