Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s a shot across the bow, so to speak. The Honolulu City Council has passed a gun measure that restricts carrying firearms at “sensitive places,” which the U.S. Supreme Court dictated could be carved out from a citizen’s gun-carry right. Read more

It’s a shot across the bow, so to speak. The Honolulu City Council has passed a gun measure that restricts carrying firearms at “sensitive places,” which the U.S. Supreme Court dictated could be carved out from a citizen’s gun-carry right. This includes private properties unless there is express permission to bring the weapon inside.

The legal battles surely won’t end here, but the mayor should sign Bill 57, anyway. And watch Senate Bill 1230, now being debated, to see what overall state law might prevail.