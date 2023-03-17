comscore Computer science mandate for Hawaii public schools debated | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Computer science mandate for Hawaii public schools debated

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

A bill to require the state Board of Education to determine whether computer science should become a requirement for public school graduation is moving through the state Legislature. Read more

