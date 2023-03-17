Facts of the Matter: Most electromagnetic waves are undetectable to humans
- By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2021
A dish is placed under an ultraviolet scanning device to help ensure the food is free of the coronavirus during meal preparations at Maison des Tetes in Colmar, eastern France.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree