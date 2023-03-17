comscore House highlights bills to assist families, keiki and environment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

House highlights bills to assist families, keiki and environment

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

The state House passed its version of the state budget and other bills that leaders say will assist struggling families through tax relief, help them finance rooftop solar systems, improve the environment and lead to “a sustainable future for our state,” House Speaker Scott Saiki said. Read more

