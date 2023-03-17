House highlights bills to assist families, keiki and environment

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state House passed its version of the state budget and other bills that leaders say will assist struggling families through tax relief, help them finance rooftop solar systems, improve the environment and lead to “a sustainable future for our state,” House Speaker Scott Saiki said.

House Bill 300 crossed over to the Senate, one of 453 House bills approved by the House midway through the legislative session.

It proposes $19.9 billion in operating funds for fiscal year 2024 and $17.8 billion in fiscal year 2025, along with $2.5 billion in capital spending in fiscal year 2024 and $1.4 billion in fiscal year 2025.

HB 300 includes $1.3 billion designed to reduce the backlog of deferred repairs while funding projects at “our most valuable resource, our natural environment — our parks, forests and ocean resources,” according to comments by House Finance Chair Kyle Yamashita (D, Pukalani-­Makawao-Ulupalakua) in a news release.

In marking Wednesday’s passage of the House budget bill, House leaders also highlighted other bills that have crossed over to the Senate that House Majority Leader Nadine Nakamura said will create more affordable housing, offer financial relief to working families, fund additional mental health resources, protect the environment and help the islands adapt to climate change.

The latest version of HB 954 adjusts the amounts of personal tax exemptions, standard deductions and state earned-income tax credits for the 2023 tax year.

Rep. Daniel Holt (D, Sand Island-Iwilei-Chinatown) said in the news release that it will especially reduce the tax burden on low to moderate earners and provide financial relief for “our struggling families who work hard every day to make ends meet. Lowering the cost of living for local families has always been a priority of mine and this measure does exactly that.”

The latest version of HB 953 aims to clamp down on illegal commercial activity on state lands by requiring the state Department of Land and Natural Resources to develop a website detailing the application process for permits, licenses and reservations.

“Hawaii residents have long been frustrated by overcrowded parks, commercial operators utilizing state resources without proper permitting and a lack of funding for our precious natural resources,” said Rep. Sean Quinlan (D, Waialua-Haleiwa­-Punaluu), who chairs the House Tourism Committee, in the release. “With the creation of this centralized reservation and fee system we can ensure that the needs of local people are the first priority, while also generating sufficient revenue to protect and improve these public lands.”

The latest version of HB 951 would provide grants and loans to individuals and families while funding housing infrastructure and other housing-related projects.

The latest version of HB 949 would provide low-interest loans to low-­income households to purchase rooftop solar systems, including battery storage.

HB 949 brings solar equity, and the proposed $300 million makes the loan program “self-sustaining for many years to come,” said Rep. Nicole E. Lowen (D, Kailua-Kona-­Honokohau-Puuanahulu), who chairs the House Energy and Environmental Protection Committee, in the release.

The latest version of HB 948 would create a two-year child and adolescent crisis mobile outreach team pilot program on Oahu and an unspecified neighbor island to expand crisis serv­ices to minors.

State Rep. Lisa Marten (D, Kailua-Lanikai-Waimanalo) commented in the release that the goal of the mobile crisis team is designed to “promote safety for children where they are — in their homes, schools and community settings — by responding immediately when a crisis arises and also continuing to provide stabilization for eight weeks. … This program will allow more children to stay in their homes, rather than be transferred to age-appropriate acute psychiatric hospital beds or other out-of-home placements, which are in short supply and are very costly.”