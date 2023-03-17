comscore Navy discloses another Red Hill spill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy discloses another Red Hill spill

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

Approximately 1,500 gallons of concentrated firefighting suppressant containing toxic chemicals spilled at the Navy’s Red Hill underground fuel facility on Dec. 7, 2019, the Navy disclosed to regulators this week, bringing the number of known spills at the facility to three and elevating concerns that dangerous chemicals, called PFAS, still may be lurking in the environment as a result. Read more

