Chun will be inducted into high school HOF
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chun will be inducted into high school HOF

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

Hawaii’s Clarissa Chun will be inducted into the 2023 National High School Hall of Fame, the National Federation of State High School Associations announced Thursday. Read more

Rainbow Warriors ready for shot at big rival
Television and radio – March 17, 2023

