Chun will be inducted into high school HOF

Hawaii’s Clarissa Chun will be inducted into the 2023 National High School Hall of Fame, the National Federation of State High School Associations announced Thursday.

Chun, a 1999 Roosevelt graduate, became the first nationally to win an official state high school girls wrestling title when she claimed the 98-pound weight division in 1998, the first year the HHSAA had a girls state tournament.

She won another state title the following year.

Chun, who is the Iowa women’s wrestling coach, won a gold medal at the 2008 World Championships in Tokyo and a bronze at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Chun and 11 others will be inducted July 1 in Seattle.