Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chun will be inducted into high school HOF

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 11:29 p.m.

Hawaii's Clarissa Chun will be inducted into the 2023 National High School Hall of Fame, the National Federation of State High School Associations announced Thursday.

Chun, a 1999 Roosevelt graduate, became the first nationally to win an official state high school girls wrestling title when she claimed the 98-pound weight division in 1998, the first year the HHSAA had a girls state tournament. She won another state title the following year.

Chun, who is the Iowa women's wrestling coach, won a gold medal at the 2008 World Championships in Tokyo and a bronze at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Chun and 11 others will be inducted July 1 in Seattle.