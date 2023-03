Scoreboard – March 17, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

OIA West: Mililani at Leilehua, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at Waialua, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Big West: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball

Stadium.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at McKinley, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Varsity I boys: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani; Punahou at Kamehameha. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Maryknoll at Hanalani; University at Saint Louis; Punahou II at Damien. Matches start at 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

College women: USC vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 5:15 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani,

4 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: exhibition, Hawaii Hilo Alumni Game, 1 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

ILH: Pac-Five vs. Saint Louis, 9 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll,

9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 2; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 9 a.m.; Damien vs. Punahou, noon at Ala Wai Field.

OIA East: Farrington vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Kailua at Castle; Moanalua at Kaiser. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Kapolei, Campbell vs. Aiea at Aiea Rec. field. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA Division II: Waipahu at Radford;

Kalaheo at Waianae; McKinley at Kaimuki. Games start at 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Big West: doubleheader, UC Santa

Barbara vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

ILH Varsity I: Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 10 a.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, noon.

ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at Punahou, 10 a.m.; Damien at Kamehameha, noon.

OIA East: Castle at Kailua, 10 a.m.; Moanalua at Kaimuki, 10 a.m.; Kaiser vs. Kalani, 5 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA West: Waianae at Campbell, 10 a.m.; Kapolei vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA Division II: Aiea vs. Farrington at

Lanakila District Park; Waialua vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi District Park field; Nanakuli at Waipahu. Games start at 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Varsity III boys: Christian Academy vs. Assets, 10 a.m. at Hanalani.

OIA West boys: Nanakuli at Mililani. First match starts at 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

College women: San Diego State vs.

Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

OIA girls: Kaiser vs. Campbell, 10 a.m.; Kapolei vs. Waipahu, 11:10 a.m.;

Roosevelt vs. Kahuku, 12:20 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Campbell, 1:30 p.m. Matches at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.

BASEBALL

ILH

Thursday

At Ala Wai Field

Saint Louis 4, Maryknoll 3, 8 inn.

W—Kolby Gushiken. L—Noah Bernal.

Leading hitters—StL: Tanner Chun 2-5. 2b; Gushiken 2-4; Kahanu Martinez 2-2; Ryder Okimoto 2b; Chyler De Silva 3b. Mary: Kau‘i Kekauoha 2-2, 2b.

At Mid-Pacific

Punahou 5, Mid-Pacific 3, 9 inn.

W—Aaron Taka. L­—Kyler Shojinaga.

Leading hitters—Pun: Nolan Souza 2b,

3 RBIs; Branson Nushida 2-2, 2b. MPI: Noah Kubo 2-5; Chandler Murray 2-3; Kash Choy 2-3, 2 runs.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

‘Iolani 17, Pac-Five 11. W—Izack Takazawa. L—Colten Amai-Nakagawa.

Leading hittters—Iol: Travis Ujimori 2 runs; Bruin Agbayani 2-4, 2b, 5 RBIs; Mana Lau Kong 3b, 2 runs; Brandon Wada 3-5, 2b; Cole Yonamine 2b, 2 RBIs; Caydence Ueyama 2 runs; Rylen Miyasaki 2-2, 3b, 3 RBIs; Brock Makashima 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs. P5: Ace Perry 5-5, 2 2bs, 4 runs; E. Lee 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Caleb Kim 2-4, 2b, 3b,

5 RBIs; Brayden Kaya 2-4, 2b, 3b.

At Goeas Field

Kamehameha 5, Damien 3. W—Ethan Waikiki. L—Jameison Pabalan. S—N. Moses-

Gomera.

Leading hitters—KS: Aydan Lobetos 2-3, 2 runs; Elijah Ickes 3-4, 2 RBIs; Cody Branco 2-3, 2 runs; Jace Souza 2b. DMS: Francis O’Connor 2-3.

TENNIS

COLLEGE WOMEN

At Long Beach, Calif.

Thursday

Hawaii 4, Long Beach State 3

HIGH SCHOOL

OIA East

Thursday

Boys

Moanalua 5, Kahuku 0

Girls

Moanalua 5, Kahuku 0

OIA West

Wednesday

Boys

Aiea 4, Leilehua 1

Girls

Leilehua 4, Aiea 1

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Thursday

Boys JV

Hawaii Baptist def. ‘Iolani 26-24, 22-25, 25-19.

Saint Louis def. Hanalani 20-25, 25-21, 25-21