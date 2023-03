Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is time for the University of Hawaii to hire a new men’s basketball coach. Read more

It is time for the University of Hawaii to hire a new men’s basketball coach. The incumbent is a person of character and a good person who loves Hawaii. That is not enough.

I’m not the only person who thinks this way. Just look at the meager attendance at home games. People are showing their dissatisfaction by not showing up. UH needs a coach who will make Hawaii the team to beat in the low-level Big West, just like the women’s volleyball team.

UH needs a better recruiter, a better offensive mind, and a better in-game coach. Outgoing athletic director David Matlin can do all UH supporters a big favor by taking action now, before he leaves his post. Otherwise, we may be doomed to years of mediocrity, just like happened with the previous baseball coach.

Jim Williams

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter