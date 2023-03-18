comscore Rail testing, repairs expected ahead of paid service | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rail testing, repairs expected ahead of paid service

  • By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

Twenty-one rail support columns have been injected with epoxy, and more material to fix the eight widest cracks is expected to be delivered within the month, according to the head of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Read more

