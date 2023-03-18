comscore Report clears UH for its handling of complaints against football coach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Report clears UH for its handling of complaints against football coach

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii head coach Todd Graham talks to his team during a game on Nov. 7, 2020, at Aloha Stadium.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Complaints raised about Graham and his program through the 2021 season, including allegations of a negative team culture and severe language toward players, “although not common, do occur in major college football programs,” the report continued. Read more

