comscore U.S. Coast Guard cutter back in Hawaii after trek to Japan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

U.S. Coast Guard cutter back in Hawaii after trek to Japan

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.
  • CHIEF PETTY OFFICER MATT MASASCHI / U.S. COAST GUARD Crews aboard the Japanese coast guard patrol craft Satsukaze and the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball departed Kagoshima, Japan, on Feb. 14 to conduct a search-and-rescue exercise in Kagoshima Bay.

    CHIEF PETTY OFFICER MATT MASASCHI / U.S. COAST GUARD

    Crews aboard the Japanese coast guard patrol craft Satsukaze and the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball departed Kagoshima, Japan, on Feb. 14 to conduct a search-and-rescue exercise in Kagoshima Bay.

The Coast Guard Cutter Kimball recently returned to its home port in Honolulu following a 42-day, 10,000-nautical-mile Western Pacific patrol that took it all the way to the port city of Kagoshima, Japan. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii lawmakers divided over governor’s latest nominees

Scroll Up