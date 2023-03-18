comscore Hawaii hangs with LSU before being outclassed in NCAA Tournament loss | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii hangs with LSU before being outclassed in NCAA Tournament loss

  • By Charles Salzer Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson blocked a shot by Hawaii guard Meilani McBee during the first half on Friday.

    LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson blocked a shot by Hawaii guard Meilani McBee during the first half on Friday.

Hawai (18-15), which came into the game as a heavy underdog, kept things interesting until the fourth quarter. Ultimately, too many turnovers and not enough open looks at the basket were its undoing. Read more

