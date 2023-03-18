Hawaii hangs with LSU before being outclassed in NCAA Tournament loss
- By Charles Salzer Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:07 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson blocked a shot by Hawaii guard Meilani McBee during the first half on Friday.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
LSU forward Angel Reese steals the ball from Hawaii forward Nnenna Orji during the second half.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree