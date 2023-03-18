comscore Punahou rallies past Kamehameha in ILH boys volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Punahou rallies past Kamehameha in ILH boys volleyball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:05 a.m.

Kahale Clini had 20 kills, 10 aces and four blocks as Punahou rallied from a two-set deficit for a stunning 23-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 15-5 win over Kamehameha on Friday night at Kekuhaupio Gym. Read more

