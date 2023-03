Scoreboard – March 18, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: exhibition, Hawaii Hilo Alumni Game, 1 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

ILH: Pac-Five vs. Saint Louis, 9 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 2; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 9 a.m.; Damien vs. Punahou, noon at Ala Wai Field.

OIA East: Farrington vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Kailua at Castle; Moanalua at Kaiser. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Kapolei, Campbell vs. Aiea at Aiea Rec. field. Games start at 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Big West: doubleheader, UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

ILH Varsity I: Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 10 a.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, noon.

ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at Punahou, 10 a.m.; Damien at Kamehameha, noon.

OIA East: Castle at Kailua, 10 a.m.; Moanalua at Kaimuki, 10 a.m.; Kaiser vs. Kalani, 5 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA West: Waianae at Campbell, 10 a.m.; Kapolei vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA Division II: Aiea vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park; Waialua vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi District Park field; Nanakuli at Waipahu. Games start at 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Varsity III boys: Christian Academy vs. Assets, 10 a.m. at Hanalani.

OIA West boys: Nanakuli at Mililani. First match starts at 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

College women: San Diego State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

OIA girls: Kaiser vs. Campbell, 10 a.m.; Kapolei vs. Waipahu, 11:10 a.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kahuku, 12:20 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Campbell, 1:30 p.m. Matches at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

WATER POLO

ILH GIRLS

Varsity I

Mid-Pacific 9, ‘Iolani 5

Goal-Scorers—MPI: Hoapili Kukea-Shultz 4, Elilai Petko 4, Lexi Roberts. Iol: Kyra Lurito 3, Alexi Sueoka, Lexi Labbe.

Varsity II

‘Iolani 11, Mid-Pacific 3

Goal-Scorers—MPI: Chanel Awai, Lily Wood, Leina Sunada. Iol: Aeryn Imai 5, Kaya Pestana 2, Callie Nishikawa 2, Anais Ortega, Lainey Hicks.

Punahou 5, Kamehameha 4

Goal-Scorers—Pun: Pu’a Saole 5. KS: Taimane Mat

BASEBALL

OIA DIVISION II

Kahuku 13, Waialua 3

W—Orion Lamie. L—Davin Alameida.

Leading Hitters—Kah: Orion Lamie 2-4, run; Gemini Vendiola 4-5, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Malakai Vendiola 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI Hezekiah Colburn 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Mason Vargas 2-3, run.