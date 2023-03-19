Letter: Spend stadium funds on medical facilities

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I agree with those who have said that we do not need another Aloha Stadium. Read more

I agree with those who have said that we do not need another Aloha Stadium. The current Clarence T.C. Ching stadium is adequate for our football team and is ideally located on the University of Hawaii campus. We should demolish the Aloha Stadium and sell the land to the highest bidder, possibly for housing.

Use the revenue from the sale of land, the allocated $350 million, and the anticipated state surplus for what we truly need: medical facilities and programs.

We need to expand our John A. Burns School of Medicine, Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy, nursing and medical-laboratory schools on all islands. We need to hire more professors and instructors and boost the enrollment and provide free tuition to our medical students who qualify, in exchange for serving us in our hospitals and nursing care facilities upon graduation.

We need to invest in maintaining and restoring our hospitals statewide. We need to provide up-to-date laboratory equipment. We need to fund medical research in such diseases prevalent in Hawaii. like dengue, rat-lung-worm, leptospirosis, as well as drug addiction; We need to improve the medevac service between islands and help the county ambulance fleet. We need to provide free vaccine and clinics statewide for the on-going covid problem which does want to disappear.

Who better than Gov. Josh Green, a doctor, to spend the money correctly and wisely?

Wilbert Kubota

Nuuanu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter