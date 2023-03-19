Blind pianist Tony Lu charts path to success
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:43 a.m.
-
Pianist Tony Lu has a master’s degree in music from Austin Peay State University in Tennessee. He also holds bachelor’s degrees not only in music, but also in math and history.
