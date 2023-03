Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Blessing of the Sea”

Episodes 69-70

6:40 p.m. today

Hak-gyu witnesses Poong-do and Chung-yi’s ­affection for each other and questions Chung-yi. Chung-yi comes clean and tells him she’s in love with Poong-do.

Episodes 71-72

7:45 p.m. today

Chung-yi tells Poong-do that Pil-du is probing into her background and asks if the man from her childhood memory is indeed Pil-du. Chairman Ma tells Chung-yi and Poong-do that Cho Ji-hwan is the man responsible for her son’s death.

“Taxi Driver II”

Episode 1

6:45 p.m. Monday

After leaving Rainbow Transportation Services, Go Eun, Jin Eon and Kyung Goo are all living their own lives. However, Do Ki continues to work for the company.

Episode 2

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Do Ki departs for Vietnam in search of Dong Jae, only to end up in confinement. Mr. Jang frets when he loses contact with Do Ki. Do Ki runs in some familiar faces in Vietnam. Rainbow Transportation Services welcomes a new hire.

“Secret House”

Episodes 101-102

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Chairman Nam regains consciousness and learns about Sook-jin’s bad deeds. Ji-hwan’s anger for Sook-jin grows as he learns how Sook-jin tried to harm Chairman Nam. Not knowing Chairman Nam has regained consciousness, Sook-jin tries to get her hands on the company’s stocks.

Episodes 103-104

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Ji-hwan finds a syringe on the hospital floor and fears for Chairman Nam’s life. Chairman Nam’s condition deteriorates; he is moved to ICU. Sook-jin and Tae-hyung scheme to take over the company using Annie. Not knowing Chairman Nam’s condition, Sook-jin and Tae-hyung divulge their plans, infuriating Chairman Nam.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 23

7:50 p.m. Friday

Feng Ba and his party manage to lose Hwang Hoe and try to enter Onyeosanseong. They are immediately attacked, as Dammang had flagged the passes given to the conspirators. In order to prevent further chaos, Gae Yeonsu rushes over to see Ga Raji.

Episode 24

7:50 p.m. Saturday

In order to get himself out of trouble, Gae Yeonsu pleads with the king to designate Damdeok as the crown prince. Even though he suspects Gae Yeonsu’s motives, Damdeok accepts the designation in order to honor Dammang’s wishes. Gae Yeonsu orders a blacksmith to produce a special sword for the designation ceremony.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.