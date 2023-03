Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Gibberish”

By Young Vo

It’s Dat’s first day of school in a new country, but he doesn’t know the language. Everything sounds like gibberish until a new friend helps him make sense of his new world. Ages 4-8

“Spearhead: An American Tank Gunner, His Enemy, and a Collision of Lives in World War II”

By Adam Makos

Adapted for young adults from The New York Times bestseller, the book describes a famous WWII tank battle and delves into the lives of the men who fought in it. Ages 14 and up