Punnyman ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic brings his comedic ‘vanity’ tour to Hawaii
By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:42 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Eric Appel, left, and “Weird Al” Yankovic reacted after “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” won best movie made for television at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles in January.
COURTESY PHOTO
Best known for his hit song parodies, “Weird Al” Yankovic takes a different path with “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,” with performances Saturday at the Blaisdell Concert Hall and March 26 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.