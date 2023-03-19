comscore Punnyman ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic brings his comedic ‘vanity’ tour to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Punnyman ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic brings his comedic ‘vanity’ tour to Hawaii

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Eric Appel, left, and “Weird Al” Yankovic reacted after “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” won best movie made for television at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles in January.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Eric Appel, left, and “Weird Al” Yankovic reacted after “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” won best movie made for television at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles in January.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Best known for his hit song parodies, “Weird Al” Yankovic takes a different path with “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,” with performances Saturday at the Blaisdell Concert Hall and March 26 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Best known for his hit song parodies, “Weird Al” Yankovic takes a different path with “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,” with performances Saturday at the Blaisdell Concert Hall and March 26 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

After “Weird Al” Yankovic wraps his “vanity” tour in the isles next weekend, there’s no sign that the five-time Grammy-winning recording artist plans to slow down any time soon. In fact, there might even be plans ahead for Broadway. Read more

Previous Story
Learn artistic ways to stay in good health at wellness symposium

Scroll Up