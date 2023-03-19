comscore Shadow puppets add Balinese style to HTY’s production of ‘Peter Pan’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Shadow puppets add Balinese style to HTY’s production of ‘Peter Pan’

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  Serina Dunham, from left, Hermenigildo Tesoro Jr. and Annie Lokomaika'i Lipscomb see Peter's shadow in HTY's new musical "Peter Pop Pan."

    Serina Dunham, from left, Hermenigildo Tesoro Jr. and Annie Lokomaika‘i Lipscomb see Peter’s shadow in HTY’s new musical “Peter Pop Pan.”

The story of Peter Pan, the boy who wouldn’t grow up, has been told in many ways since J.M. Barrie introduced him in 1902. Read more

