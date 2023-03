Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ever wonder what it would be like to run a construction crane? Or maybe inspect a fire truck or a cement mixer?

Now’s your chance to get up close and personal with 30 of these big workhorses at the free 8th Annual Touch a Truck special event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Kapolei Commons.

“The kids get to actually sit in the truck, honk the horns, meet the drivers, take pictures, and some of the years in the past they’ve actually been able to ride in the HECO (Hawaiian Electric) bucket truck that goes up,” said Katie Kaanapu, marketing director of Kapolei Commons. “It’s fun — kids love it. …We have lines pretty much for every single truck.”

Look for military and police vehicles, forklifts, backhoes and postal delivery trucks. The only thing missing will be garbage trucks because of their odor, she said.

In addition, there will be giveaways and activities for keiki: a free book at the Hawaii Literacy Bookmobile; construction activities by The Cole Academy; and crafts by the Blood Bank of Hawaii. Storybook Entertainment will offer balloon twisters, face-painting and glitter tattoos.

Social media influencer Zavier Cummings (@howsdisguy) will the host the event. Food trucks and tents will provide snacks.

The popular family event, which is held on the lawn fronting Regal Theatres, has been on hiatus since 2019.

Attendees can enter to win a Grand Prize Party Pack of 20 tickets, towels and refillable drink tumblers from Wet ‘n’ Wild ­Hawaii, which is sponsoring the festivities. For every entry, Kapolei Commons will donate $1 to both The Hawaii Blood Bank and Hawaii Literacy. Enter to win by scanning a QR Code at the event.

Leading up to the occasion, Wet ‘n’ Wild will be giving away 100 prizes worth $9,500, including one-day passes, beach towels and drink tumblers. Touch a Truck contests will be announced on the radio and social media.

Kapolei Commons is at 4550 Kapolei Parkway. For more, go to kapoleicommons.com.