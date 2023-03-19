comscore Hawaii abortion protection bill heads to governor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii abortion protection bill heads to governor

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM State Sen. Joy San Buenaventura speaks during a press conference about Senate Bill 1 on March 7.

Senate Bill 1 ensures abortion protections in Hawaii following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson overturning a woman’s right to an abortion, which was set down in Roe v. Wade in 1973. Read more

