Hawai‘i Convention Center needs more than $15M quick fix for leaks
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:39 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The exposed ceiling of room 316A. “When the rains are heavy enough, the entire area up there, about 20 square feet, leaks … it comes down like a waterfall,” said Director of Engineering Grant Castillo
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rebar is exposed on the corner of a planter on the Hawai‘i Convention Center rooftop terrace deck.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Damage caused by recent rains is seen under exterior planters above the parking garage of the Hawaii Convention Center.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Director of Engineering Grant Castillo points to rust and mineral deposits in a stairwell caused by water leaks originating from the rooftop terrace garden above.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Director of Engineering Grant Castillo lifted the plastic “Sport Court” covering on the rooftop deck on Thursday. The covering was placed for cosmetic reasons more than two decades ago and has exacerbated the deterioration of the concrete by trapping rainwater underneath it.