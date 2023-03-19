comscore Hawaii may boost Medicaid payments to help patients access care | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii may boost Medicaid payments to help patients access care

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

State lawmakers are considering boosting Medicaid reimbursement rates for health care providers in an effort to improve access to care for low-income residents who often struggle to find doctors willing to take their insurance. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu mayor aims to sign bill limiting concealed guns
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2023

Scroll Up