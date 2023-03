Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: You should check but I’m pretty sure the guy complaining about traffic merging onto the freeway had it wrong on both counts. Read more

Question: You should check but I’m pretty sure the guy complaining about traffic merging onto the freeway had it wrong on both counts. Cars in the right lane are supposed to make room for cars entering the freeway and a car should never stop on the freeway unless it’s unavoidable.

Answer: We didn’t interpret Tuesday’s “Auwe” as saying that a vehicle trying to enter a freeway should stop on the freeway, but even stopping at the top of the on-ramp is a no-no, according to the Hawaii Driver’s Manual, although it seems to be common practice on Oahu. And yes, “the right lane should remain open for traffic entering and leaving the freeway as much as possible,” the manual says.

You are one of numerous readers who took issue with Tuesday’s “Auwe” in which a reader complained about cars merging onto the freeway “without yielding and/or stopping for cars that are on the freeway.” We shared your feedback with the reader and turned to the driver’s manual. It discusses freeway traffic starting on page 77; we’ll share key points most relevant to merging. The manual is so emphatic about certain instructions that it prints them entirely in capital letters, which we’ve retained.

Entering the freeway:

>> “Observe traffic in the entrance lane. If it is congested, slow down or stop near the entrance. DO NOT MOVE SLOWLY TO THE END OF THE ENTRANCE LANE AND STOP. It is very difficult and dangerous to attempt to enter freeway traffic when you are stopped at the end of the entrance lane.”

>> “When the entrance lane is clear, use your turn signal to indicate that you are going to merge into the freeway traffic lane; then increase the speed of your vehicle to match that of the freeway traffic.”

>> “Look to see if there are any oncoming vehicles in the freeway near lane. If not, move into the freeway near lane and maintain your speed. If there are oncoming vehicles, slow your vehicle slightly and move in behind the oncoming vehicle.”

Driving on the freeway:

>> “Through traffic should use the left or center lanes and move at or near the posted speed limit.”

>> “The right lane is used by vehicles that are unable to keep up with the through traffic.”

>> “The right lane should remain open for traffic entering and leaving the freeway as much as possible.”

>> “If you are in the right lane, allow space for entering vehicles.”

>> “Avoid lane changes.”

>> “NEVER STOP ON THE FREEWAY UNLESS IT IS ABSOLUTELY UNAVOIDABLE.”

>> “Do not slow down unnecessarily.”

>> “Do not follow too closely.”

Bottom line: Cars on the freeway and cars entering the freeway are both responsible for helping traffic merge and flow safely. To read the full Hawaii Driver’s Manual, go to 808ne.ws/driver, where you should find links to the guide in 14 languages.

Other readers noted that some of Oahu’s freeway on- or off-ramps are too close together to ideally manage the traffic flow, and that motorists must be patient and yield to keep vehicles moving safely. In other words, drive with aloha.

Q: Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area on Maui has been closed since a storm in December 2021. When will it reopen?

A: An update posted Friday says: “We will start taking reservations for tent camping and cabin rentals on 4/4/2023. The first available date for the use of these facilities will be on Tuesday, 4/11/2023. Tent camping reservations can be made online through our reservation system. For cabin reservations, individuals have the option to call our office at 808-984-8109, or come to our counter at 54 S. High Street #101, Wailuku, HI.” For more information, check the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks website.

Q: Is it considered a courtesy to leave a note if you ding someone’s car in the parking lot, or is it required by law?

A: It’s required if there’s any damage, per Hawaii Revised Statutes 291C-15. One person’s “ding” is another person’s dent, so leave a note. The law says the driver of any vehicle involved in a collision that damages an unattended vehicle or other unattended property must securely attach a note in plain sight that includes their name, address and the registration number of their vehicle. Failure to do so may result in a fine of $100.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.