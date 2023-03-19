comscore David Shapiro: Mayor, Honolulu City Council asking big raises from handpicked panel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
David Shapiro: Mayor, Honolulu City Council asking big raises from handpicked panel

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu City Council members take a group photo with Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Gov. Josh Green on Jan. 3 at Honolulu Hale.

To understand the tone-deafness of our elected officials for the realities facing their constituents, look at the effort by Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the City Council to massively increase their salaries. Read more

