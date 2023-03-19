Campbell softball in control of OIA West

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Taryn Irimata fired a two-hit shutout as No. 2 Campbell blanked No. 1 Waianae 7-0 on Saturday at the Sabers’ field.

The right-hander struck out six and walked two in a clutch performance. Her defense committed just one error, while Waianae was beset by five errors behind starting pitcher Jerzie Liana, who allowed two earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Campbell (7-0-2, 4-0) vaulted into sole possession of first place in the OIA West with the win. Waianae dropped to 4-1 in league play (8-1-1 overall). A robust senior-day crowd celebrated on a hot, slightly breezy morning.

“I was kind of nervous. I didn’t eat breakfast, but I was excited because it was senior day,” Irimata said.

Waianae had an uncharacteristic defensive performance on the synthetic surface.

“Campbell’s a good team. We knew coming in they would play well, but it didn’t bounce our way,” Seariders coach Tiani Hensley said. “We played on (synthetic turf) at Pearl City. I think we’ll be OK. Jerzie did good. We just didn’t have the bats and defense today.”

Campbell coach Shag Hermosura is getting more offensive punch from his experienced group, which includes eight seniors.

“We always tell them that the best defense is a great offense. We make less errors, we can capitalize. We played good defense, had run support and played like we can,” Hermosura said. “Make one play at a time.”

Irimata had a no-hitter through six innings before Waianae’s Moani Ioane broke it up with an opposite-field single to lead off the top of the seventh. After Jerrell Mailo and Charlee Rose Stevens grounded out, Braiesey Rosa singled and Kehaulani Tambaoan- Kaeo walked to load the bases.

Irimata then struck out Brylee-Rose DeMello on four pitches to end the game.

“At first, my changeup wasn’t really working (in warmups), but in the game it kind of came together,” she said. “I think this is definitely the best game I pitched this year, but we had a week-and-a-half so I could recover from the other games and prepare for today.”

The first four batters in Waianae’s lineup were a combined 1-for-14 with one walk. Irimata is taller, stronger and has more velocity on her fastball than ever. Her rise kept Waianae looking up, then her changeups kept them off balance, especially when those off-speed pitches broke inside on Waianae’s plethora of right-handed power hitters.

“The wind’s blowing this way (inside on right-handed batters). I said, don’t overthrow it. Just be calm and pitch the pitch that we call, and she did,” Hermosura said. “That’s the great part of her. She’ll adjust and she understands what I’m telling her.”

With the exception of an infield error in the first inning, Irimata retired every batter she faced in the first four innings. Stevens drew a leadoff walk in the top of the fifth to break a run of nine consecutive outs. Only one batted ball reached the outfield in the first five innings.

Campbell reached Liana for three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Lorraine Alo reached base on an infield single, Sophia Alo singled to right and Kayla Whaley walked to load the bases.

Liana was on the verge of getting out of the jam after striking out Leia Duropan and getting Teiah Keliiholokai on a forceout at home plate. However, Kaiana Kong came through with an opposite field double on a full count, plating Alo and Whaley for a 2-0 Campbell lead.

It was the start of a big day for Kong, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup. She finished with three RBIs, batting 3-for-3.

“I think Jerzie’s a really good pitcher. She’s great. She has a good curveball. She has a great changeup, but I was ready. Our team really prepared for it. We did a lot of machine work. We did live off the best pitcher in the state and I think that really prepared us,” Kong said. “We do live BP (batting practice) once or twice a month (against Irimata) and I think that’s why we scored seven runs today.”

In the bottom of the third, two errors led to an unearned run for the Sabers. Cairah Curran made it all the way to third base after a throwing error by Mailo. Nanea Pantastico then sent a fly ball to short right field, and when Curran bluffed from third base, Camryn Hensley’s throw sailed over the catcher Rosa’s head, allowing Curran to score for a 3-0 Sabers lead.

Campbell broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Whaley led off with a walk, advanced on a passed ball, and with two outs, Kong singled up the middle to score Whaley from second base.

Then came two more Waianae errors. Quinn Waiki’s grounder to third base was misplayed by Teizsha Kaopuiki, who had earlier moved over from shortstop. Curran’s ground ball to second baseman Tambaoan-Kaeo was also botched, allowing Kong to score for a 5-0 lead

Pantastico followed with a double to right, plating Waiki and Curran for a seven-run cushion.

It was a satisfying final home game for Campbell’s eight seniors, who were feted after the game by their teammates, coaches, families and friends.

“We played our last game here really good. I knew we had a lot of support coming out, so I wanted to (be) good for everyone,” Kong said.

Campbell will visit No. 5 Mililani on Tuesday.

“I think we’re ready to make a run for it this year,” Irimata said. “I’m feeling good knowing that my defense is backing me up and we can hit.”

Waianae’s next game is against Mililani on Saturday night at McKinley’s Tiger Softball Stadium.

At Campbell

Waianae (8-1-1, 3-1) 000 000 0 — 0 2 5

Campbell (7-0-2, 4-0) 021 000 x — 7 7 1

Jerzie Liana and Braiesey Rosa. Taryn Irimata and Leia Duropan. W—Irimata. L—Liana.

Leading hitters—Wai: Rosa 1-3, Moani Ioane 1-3. Cam: Nanea Pantastico 2-4, double, 2 RBI; Kaiana Kong 3-3, double, 3 RBI; Sophia Alo 1-3, run.

ILH

Varsity I

Kamehameha 11, Maryknoll 5

W—K. Soller. L—K. Cruz.

Leading hitters—Mryk: J. Sniffen 2 runs; M. Spencer 3-4. KS: N. Telles 2-3, 2 runs; M. Williams 2-3, run, RBI; M. Leopoldo 2 runs, 2 RBI; M. Espiau 3-3, run, 6 RBI.

‘Iolani 8, Punahou 7, 8 inn.

W—K. Baba. L—S. Yamashita.

Leading hitters—Iol: M. Carbonell 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; H. Salausa-Galletes 2 runs, 4 RBI; M. Ueyama run, 2 RBI. Pun: A. Hashimoto 3-4, run; T. Ho 2-3, 2 runs; S. Passi 2 runs, 2 RBI; A. Kinney run, 3 RBI; M. Hashimoto 2-2, run, RBI.

Varsity II

Punahou 11, Sacred Hearts 4

W—C. Mokiao. L—D. Tautofi.

Leading hitters—SHA: J. Heresa 2-3, 2 runs. Pun: K. Muraoka 3-4, 2 RBI; A. Butay 3-4, 2 RBI; C. Chung 2-2.

OIA East

Moanalua 11, Kaimuki 0

W—K. Miyoshi. L—K. Moananu.

Leading hitters—Moa: K. Mashino 2 runs, RBI; K. Pasion 4 runs; K. Miyoshi 2-2, 2 RBI; E. Tome 3-4, 4 RBI; M. Taga 2-4, run, 2 RBI; K. Miyataki 2-3, run; T. Villarmia 2 runs.

Kaiser 4, Kalani 1

W—K. Uegawachi. L—N. Stremick.