Signs of Hawaiian Life - March 19, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 19, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Tommy Driskill, from left above, Elena Tka­cheva and Daniel Driskill of Honolulu found the Kauai ­Coffee Co. in Johannesburg, South Africa, in September. Photo by Thomas Driskill.

  • In October, ­Honolulu ­resident Tony Miloni, left, discovered the ­Kahuna surf shop in Corfu, the second largest of Greece’s Ionian ­Islands.

  • Maria Camagan of Waipahu, left, posed with the vendors of a malasada stand on Guernsey island in the English Channel in July. Camagan spotted the stall in an open market near the pier while on a cruise stop. Photo by Wilson Camagan.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

