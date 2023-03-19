Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 19, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Tommy Driskill, from left above, Elena Tkacheva and Daniel Driskill of Honolulu found the Kauai Coffee Co. in Johannesburg, South Africa, in September. Photo by Thomas Driskill.
In October, Honolulu resident Tony Miloni, left, discovered the Kahuna surf shop in Corfu, the second largest of Greece’s Ionian Islands.
Maria Camagan of Waipahu, left, posed with the vendors of a malasada stand on Guernsey island in the English Channel in July. Camagan spotted the stall in an open market near the pier while on a cruise stop. Photo by Wilson Camagan.