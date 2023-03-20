Police arrest suspect in Sheridan Street fatal beating

Honolulu police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with Sunday’s beating death of a 64-year-old man in the Ala Moana area.
Officers responded to a defibrillator-type call on Sheridan Street just before 3:30 p.m.
Lt. Deena Thoemmes of HPD’s homicide division told reporters Sunday evening that responding officers found the victim on the sidewalk “bleeding profusely” from his head following a “physical altercation.”
He was taken in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center. Police said the victim’s condition deteriorated and he later died.
Through a police investigation, it was determined the victim was attempting to evict the 23-year-old man’s girlfriend from her apartment at 620 Sheridan St. when the altercation occurred.
After the suspect assaulted the victim, the suspect fled in a black Nissan sedan, police said. No evidence of weapons was found, Thoemmes said.
Officers of the District 1 Crime Reduction Unit located the suspect on Hopaka Street at about 7:40 p.m. and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder, police said today.
