Letter: Fox News is propaganda, not a news organization

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When Fox News Channel was first introduced to the news industry, its top management told the public that Fox’s mission is to deliver “fair and balanced” news. But that turned out to be a lie. Read more

When Fox News Channel was first introduced to the news industry, its top management told the public that Fox’s mission is to deliver “fair and balanced” news. But that turned out to be a lie.

Documents presented in the Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox clearly show that Fox is not a news organization, but a partisan propaganda machine with no allegiance to journalistic principles. Such documents revealed numerous episodes of deception, hypocrisy and greed among the network’s top executives and “host stars” who knew the 2020 election was not stolen. And yet they continued to tell their viewers that it was stolen.

Dominion is seeking $1.6 billion (plus punitive damages) in lost profits and “reputational harm.” Many legal experts agree that it has the truth on its side. I hope that Dominion prevails and that Fox receives a financial death penalty as a ringing warning to all media companies to keep themselves in check and uphold the truth.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter