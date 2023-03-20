Letter: Legislature should stop chasing legalized pot

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Legislature never ceases to amaze. While the local community struggles to cope with high fuel and energy costs, unrelenting inflationary costs, failing public service delivery systems, lack of adequate medical doctors and other health-care professionals, crumbling government buildings and an elusive rail system, lawmakers want to focus on legalizing recreational pot. Read more

Instead of solving problems, they want to create public health challenges by encouraging the consumption of marijuana products. They advocate a community that can blissfully ignore the challenges of everyday life. After all, if everyone is high, no one will care.

People who do not agree with the legalization of recreational marijuana should take the time to email, text or call their own legislators to oppose this ill-conceived and destructive plan.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

