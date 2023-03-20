comscore Letter: Legislature should stop chasing legalized pot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Legislature should stop chasing legalized pot

The state Legislature never ceases to amaze. While the local community struggles to cope with high fuel and energy costs, unrelenting inflationary costs, failing public service delivery systems, lack of adequate medical doctors and other health-care professionals, crumbling government buildings and an elusive rail system, lawmakers want to focus on legalizing recreational pot. Read more

