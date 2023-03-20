Letter: Most mass shootings in ‘gun-free’ zones

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Follow the science!” we’ve heard for the past three years. Yet our City Council ignored facts that most mass shootings between 1950 to May 2022 occurred in “gun-free zones” (“Council OKs gun-free places,” Star-Advertiser, March 16).

When will we learn that while such laws feel good, they only condemn people and children who frequent or work at such locations to potential gun violence by criminals who, by definition, ignore such good-feeling laws?

Phil Yasuhara

Kapolei

