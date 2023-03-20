comscore Letter: Most mass shootings in ‘gun-free’ zones | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Most mass shootings in ‘gun-free’ zones

“Follow the science!” we’ve heard for the past three years. Yet our City Council ignored facts that most mass shootings between 1950 to May 2022 occurred in “gun-free zones” (“Council OKs gun-free places,” Star-Advertiser, March 16). Read more

