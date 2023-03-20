Editorial | Letters Letter: Most mass shootings in ‘gun-free’ zones Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! “Follow the science!” we’ve heard for the past three years. Yet our City Council ignored facts that most mass shootings between 1950 to May 2022 occurred in “gun-free zones” (“Council OKs gun-free places,” Star-Advertiser, March 16). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. “Follow the science!” we’ve heard for the past three years. Yet our City Council ignored facts that most mass shootings between 1950 to May 2022 occurred in “gun-free zones” (“Council OKs gun-free places,” Star-Advertiser, March 16). When will we learn that while such laws feel good, they only condemn people and children who frequent or work at such locations to potential gun violence by criminals who, by definition, ignore such good-feeling laws? Phil Yasuhara Kapolei EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story On Politics: Recreational pot legalization going up in smoke