Editorial | Letters

Letter: Responsible gun owner an asset to public safety

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Once again, a writer demonstrates a complete lack of understanding of what is required for someone to be granted a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Hawaii ("Restaurants should be gun-free zones, too," Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 19).

