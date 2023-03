Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The House Education Committee is due to vote today on House Bill 503, to require the Board of Education and the Department of Education to analyze whether to make computer science a graduation requirement. Read more

In previous sessions laws were enacted to develop a statewide computer science curriculum plan and to require all schools to offer computer science by 2024-25.

It would seem smarter to wait until those targets are met — and to let the BOE take the reins for any more mandates. That would compute.