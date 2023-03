Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s always difficult to see police officers who had pledged to be “protecting and serving with aloha” to instead be accused of criminality. Read more

It’s always difficult to see police officers who had pledged to be “protecting and serving with aloha” to instead be accused of criminality.

Last week, four Honolulu officers were charged with felony charges, including a cover-up conspiracy, in connection with a Sept. 12, 2021, incident in Makaha that began with three of them responding to a noise complaint in Maili Beach Park. Details on how that night ended with six males being injured — one initially was on life support, another has permanent nerve damage — will now come out in criminal trials. Let justice prevail.