Editorial: OHA needs more real estate savvy

Real estate was always at the heart of the Native Hawaiian trust fund the Office of Hawaiian Affairs administered because the basis of the trust is a share of revenue from Hawaiian kingdom lands that were ceded to the U.S. upon annexation. Read more

