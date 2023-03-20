comscore 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay opens after $300M overhaul | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
1 Hotel Hanalei Bay opens after $300M overhaul

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • COURTESY 1 HOTEL HANALEI 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay held a blessing Feb. 15 for the opening day of the 1 Hotels flagship property. Some $300 million was spent transforming the St. Regis Princeville Resort into a sustainable property that will attract guests.

    COURTESY 1 HOTEL HANALEI

  • COURTESY 1 HOTEL HANALEI 1 Hotel Hanalei held a blessing on Feb. 15, opening day for the 1 Hotels flagship property.

1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, which opened in February on Kauai, aims to set new standards of sustainability for the luxury hotel market — an expensive quest that contributed to an investment approaching $2.1 million per room, among the expenditure highs for purchasing and transforming a resort in Hawaii. Read more

