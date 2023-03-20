comscore Bill would lead to raw milk distribution | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill would lead to raw milk distribution

  • By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

Farmers and ranchers with no more than 10 cows would be allowed sell raw milk directly under a House bill scheduled to be heard today by a Senate committee. Read more

