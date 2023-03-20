comscore Navy works to repair wastewater plant amid more issues | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy works to repair wastewater plant amid more issues

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

State and military officials say they are working together to make repairs and improvements to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-­Hickam’s leaky wastewater treatment plant. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: March 10-16, 2023

Scroll Up