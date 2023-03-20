comscore Plans for emergency base move ahead | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Plans for emergency base move ahead

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  • COURTESY SSFM INTERNATIONAL The First Responder Technology Campus is planned as a shared site to house operations and training facilities for federal, state and county agencies on Oahu.

An ambitious and controversial state plan to develop a more than $300 million campus for state, county and federal first-responder agencies in Mililani is on a path toward potentially starting construction later this year or in 2024. Read more

