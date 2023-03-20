comscore Transient rentals tax deadline today | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Transient rentals tax deadline today

  • By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi is reminding short-term vacation rental owners that their Oahu transient accommodations tax is due today for the February filing period. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: March 10-16, 2023

Scroll Up