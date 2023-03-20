Transient rentals tax deadline today

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mayor Rick Blangiardi is reminding short-term vacation rental owners that their Oahu transient accommodations tax is due today for the February filing period. Read more

Mayor Rick Blangiardi is reminding short-term vacation rental owners that their Oahu transient accommodations tax is due today for the February filing period.

In the ongoing effort to crack down on illegal short-term vacation rentals, the city imposed a new TAT in December 2021.

The 3% rate on gross rental proceeds and/or fair market rental value applies to property owners who rent their units for fewer than 180 days.

Qualified short-term rental property owners need to register with the city Department of Planning and Permitting as a short-term rental property.

In addition, property owners are responsible for paying general excise taxes, transient accommodations taxes to the state and the Oahu TAT on rent.

The length of stay has expanded to 90 to 180 days from 30 in response to neighbors’ complaints about transient renters across Oahu taking up street parking, generating trash, noise and parties.

The DPP is responsible for Ordinance 22-7 regulating illegal short-term vacation rentals.

Payments cannot be made on the previous DirectBiller payment portal, which was discontinued Feb. 28.

Taxpayers can make their OTAT online payment via a portal at otatpay.honolulu.gov.

For more information, visit the OTAT website at www.honolulu.gov/otat, contact AvenuOahuTaxSupport@avenuinsights.com, call a toll-free number at 866-940-7660, or email or contact the OTAT Office at 808-768-9345 or BFSOTAT@honolulu.gov.