Letter: Senators demonstrate discourtesy, disrespect | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters

Letter: Senators demonstrate discourtesy, disrespect

  Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

While the state Senate confirmation process is an opportunity to review the qualifications of gubernatorial appointees, must senators conduct a “bruising hearing” that lacks civility and respectful communication (“Hawaii lawmakers divided over governor’s latest nominees,” Star-Advertiser, March 17)? Read more

