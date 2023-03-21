Letter: Senators demonstrate discourtesy, disrespect

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While the state Senate confirmation process is an opportunity to review the qualifications of gubernatorial appointees, must senators conduct a “bruising hearing” that lacks civility and respectful communication (“Hawaii lawmakers divided over governor’s latest nominees,” Star-Advertiser, March 17) ? Read more

While the state Senate confirmation process is an opportunity to review the qualifications of gubernatorial appointees, must senators conduct a “bruising hearing” that lacks civility and respectful communication (“Hawaii lawmakers divided over governor’s latest nominees,” Star-Advertiser, March 17)?

For example, state Sen. Donna Mercado Kim told Chris Sadayasu, the nominee to head the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, to stop thanking her after each question. Doing so shows respect. We witness daily the lack of civility and mean rhetoric among our so-called leaders.

Must our elected officials engage in bad behavior? Kim has earned the title, “Queen of Mean.” She’s a poor example of a leader who doesn’t deserve our respect.

The recommendation to reject Sadayasu lacked a sound rational basis. Committee Chair Lynn DeCoite criticized Sadayasu for his “mishonesty” regarding communication. What’s that?

Senators should credit state Sen. Carol Fukunaga’s support and judge for themselves, given the committee’s disrespectful tone and questionable recommendation.

Kathleen Racuya-Markrich

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter