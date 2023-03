Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kupuna care a lot for Oahu’s aquifers — have you heard? Volunteer seniors are hoping that care will be seen as well as heard in the Walk for Water to Shut Down Red Hill. Registration is open at www.redhillwalkforwater.com for the event, set for 8 a.m. April 23 at Ala Moana Regional Park and Magic Island.

The purpose also is to raise funds for the Sierra Club of Hawaii advocacy on the issue of removing the stored fuel from the Red Hill tanks. Fees, which include a T-shirt with early registration: $40 adults, $20 up to age 18, ages 5 and under free.