Off The News: Waianae needs HPD patrol district

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A long-awaited Waianae patrol district remains out of reach with a Honolulu Police Department that is 374 officers short. A new District 9 would require additional officers and civilian staff, whereas now HPD’s sprawling District 8 stretches from Ewa and Kapolei to Makaha and Kaena. Read more

A long-awaited Waianae patrol district remains out of reach with a Honolulu Police Department that is 374 officers short. A new District 9 would require additional officers and civilian staff, whereas now HPD’s sprawling District 8 stretches from Ewa and Kapolei to Makaha and Kaena.

Prodding the city and HPD to act, the Honolulu City Council has unanimously joined Waianae Councilwoman Andria Tupola in calling for HPD to assign a detective to Waianae ASAP, offer recruitment incentives to close the staffing gap, and fund completion of the half-finished Waianae station by 2024. The Westside deserves no less.