comscore Off The News: Waianae needs HPD patrol district | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Waianae needs HPD patrol district

  • Today
  • Updated 6:50 p.m.

A long-awaited Waianae patrol district remains out of reach with a Honolulu Police Department that is 374 officers short. A new District 9 would require additional officers and civilian staff, whereas now HPD’s sprawling District 8 stretches from Ewa and Kapolei to Makaha and Kaena. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Isn’t it time to stop making electricity more expensive?

Scroll Up