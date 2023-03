Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Cookie Co. is celebrating its 25th anniversary with its reimagined 2023 Jana Lam floral collection and innovative confetti cookie flavors this spring. Read more

Honolulu Cookie Co. is celebrating its 25th anniversary with its reimagined 2023 Jana Lam floral collection and innovative confetti cookie flavors this spring.

In partnership with Hawaii designer Jana Lam, Honolulu Cookie Co. created these special treats to personify the aloha spirit. Customers can choose from an array of selections, including the Jana Lam floral tin small (four cookies, four flavors), Jana Lam floral window box tropical collection (12 cookies, five flavors) and more, all of which feature flavors of Hawaii — guava, mango and pineapple.

Don’t forget to wish Honolulu Cookie Co. a happy birthday by indulging in its new cookie flavor — confetti and white chocolate confetti — launching April 5. Pick up its 25th anniversary pineapple tin spring (nine cookies, five flavors) filled with these new treats. Single-flavor box confetti and single-flavor box white chocolate confetti are also available.

Visit honolulucookie.com.

Mastering meals

Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach presents its Moana Masters Series from noon to 2 p.m. April 1, during which pastry chef Carmen Montejo will teach guests how to create Moana’s signature lilikoi curd and picturesque blueberry scones.

Montejo will provide step-by-step instructions, recipes and tips in this spring-themed teatime desserts class, which takes place at Moana Surfrider’s Beach Club in the Tower Wing.

Cost is $110 per person. Attendees will also receive a Moana signature tea-infused mimosa, finger sandwiches, pastries and high tea service for lunch.

Additional Moana Masters Classes are slated for September and November.

Call 808-922-3111 for more information.

Hop on this deal

Leeward Culinary Arts Program presents its first-ever nine-course Easter brunch to-go. It is prepared by Leeward Community College culinary students and staff, and funds raised will be used for the program.

This mouthwatering meal includes roast prime rib of beef, boneless braised leg of lamb natural jus, apricot glazed ham, quiche, scalloped potatoes, spring pea salad, Easter medley of vegetables, pani popo and carrot cake cheesecake.

Cost is $325 per meal ($100 is tax deductible) and feeds five to six people. Presale is only through March 26 and pickup is from 9 a.m. to noon April 8 at Leeward CC. The meal is packed cold and will come with reheating instructions. Visit eventbrite.com and search “Leeward Culinary Arts Easter To-Go Brunch.”

For more information, contact Abigail Langlas at alanglas@hawaii.edu or 808-455-0244.

Spring sipping

Although lychee season doesn’t start till May, Jamba Hawaii announced it has brought back its limited-time Lychee Dream, available only in Hawaii. Customers will taste the nostalgia of this refreshing beverage as it features floral notes of lychee, along with white pear and peach juice blend, raspberry sherbet, soy milk and nonfat frozen yogurt. For an extra pop of fun and flavor, patrons also have the option of adding tapioca boba.

Not only is this drink delicious, but it’s healthy too. Lychee can build one’s immune system, as it is full of antioxidants like Vitamin C and Vitamin B complex. It may also boost metabolism and digestion with lychee being so high in fiber.

Pick up the Lychee Dream smoothie in Hawaii stores while supplies last. Visit jambahawaii.com for more info.