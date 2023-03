Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Collards are deep green and earthy, often paired with a smoky meat such as a ham hock. Read more

But collards can bring loads of nutritional benefits to a vegetarian diet. Typical of other dark, leafy greens, they’re high in vitamin K and calcium, which are important for bone health, as well as fi-ber and antioxidants.

Since you can’t use the handy flavor shortcut of a ham hock, this recipe gets its smoky essence from paprika, plus sweet and sour notes from brown sugar and vinegar. You could also experiment with different flavored canned tomatoes (such as fire-roasted).

Long, slow cooking breaks down the hardy leaves, softening them and tempering their bold, sometimes bitter, flavor. This dish can also be made in a pressure cooker in about 20 minutes, although you may have to work with a smaller amount of greens to fit them in the pot. Stovetop cooking is also an option, in a large stock pot. Just simmer until soft.

Slow-cooker Collard Greens

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds collard greens

• 1/2 cup chopped sweet onion

• 2 tablespoons light brown sugar

• 2 tablespoons apple cider

Directions:

Wash greens well and remove the tough spines. Slice thinly.

Combine remaining ingredients except beans in an 8-quart or larger slow cooker.

Top with greens (they will fill the pot to the top). Cook 1 hour on high, then stir.

Greens should be softened enough that you can press them down into the liquid (they will also give up liquid as they cook).

Reduce heat to low and cook 8 hours, stirring occasionally, or until greens are as soft as you like them. Stir in beans and let heat through.

Serves 8.